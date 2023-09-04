Jaquan Brisker trending toward playing vs. the Packers

Jaquan Brisker, a second-year safety for the Bears, has missed nearly a month of practice, but he seems to be improving as the team gets ready to play the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field on Sunday.

Jaquan Brisker stuck behind to complete crucial rehab as most of the Bears went home for the three-day holiday. During the limited media viewing session for Monday’s brief, light practice at Halas Hall, he stretched and wore a helmet.

Brisker knows Wednesday will be an essential checkpoint for his Week 1 availability but is confident he’ll get the green light to take the field Sunday.

“I feel good,” Brisker said Monday. “I feel like I’m taking it one day at a time. I’m just being where my feet is, so today it went great. Tomorrow also keeps going forward, and then Wednesday, we’ll see what Wednesday looks like.” “Way better,” Brisker said. “A lot better. Two weeks ago, I couldn’t really do too much. It really wasn’t looking promising. But now I’m looking forward to Wednesday. It’s going to be a big day for me.”

“People hate Green Bay. I hate Green Bay.” Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker is looking forward to Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers. (Video via @ChicagoBears) pic.twitter.com/BkcfpUdTG8 — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) September 4, 2023

The 24-year-old performs a variety of tasks on the field. According to Pro Football Reference, he led the Bears in sacks last season with four. He also had two pass breakups, an interception, and a forced fumble. He also restricted opposition quarterbacks’ completion rates to a combined 53.6% while playing coverage, and Pro Football Focus (PFF)’s analytics-based model awarded Brisker a respectable 64.2 player grade over 448 snaps versus the run.

Jaquan Brisker, who could end up being one of the NFL’s top starting safety tandems together with seasoned Eddie Jackson, was, by all accounts, having a great preseason before suffering his current injury. Brisker’s performance against the Packers is less of a worry than whether he will be able to play at all.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE