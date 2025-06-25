Chicago Bears are set to give Jaquan Brisker the Teven Jenkins treatment

During OTAs in 2024, Teven Jenkins said he was hoping to agree to a new deal with the Chicago Bears before the season, but the front office didn’t express interest. Instead, the Bears opted to see if Jenkins could stay healthy for a full season, something he hadn’t been able to do in his first three seasons.

Jenkins finished the last two games of the season on the bench due to a calf injury.

The Bears let the second-round pick in 2021 go into free agency, and Jenkins signed with the Cleveland Browns in March.

Jaquan Brisker is set to receive the Teven Jenkins treatment

A similar fate could await Jauqan Brisker.

The safety played in just five games for the Bears in 2024 after he suffered a concussion, the third such injury in his first three seasons in the league. Brisker, 26, is set to play on the final year of his rookie contract.

While he’s been a solid contributor on the field, his physical playing style has taken a toll on his health, and the Bears don’t seem eager to foot the bill.

During an episode of “Take The North” on Wednesday, co-host Mark Grote said reporters haven’t heard any talk from the front office about potentially extending the No. 48 pick in the 2022 draft, even after the team extended cornerback Kyler Gordon.

“There’s one player that I’m circling and just wondering about, and I don’t think there’s going to be anything dramatic done this year with Jaquan Brisker, but I do wonder about his future with the Bears and seeing his buddy Kyler Gordon get the extension that he got and a few other guys get taken care of,” Grote said.

“That’s just one guy that we haven’t really heard anything specific from the top about Jaquan Brisker, other than they’re rooting for him and they like him. There’s nothing beyond that.”

The Chicago Bears will make their decision in the winter

Co-host Dan Wiederer said the “harsh reality” is that Brisker isn’t getting a new deal until the upcoming season is over, if he gets one from the Bears at all.

“Well, you’re not giving Jaquan Brisker a contract extension before this season ends,” Wiederer said. “I mean, that’s just the cold, harsh reality of the NFL with players with durability issues. Tevin Jenkins lived that life last year.

“You have to show people that you can play 16 or 17 games and really be a contributor when you have that durability tag on your name. Jaquan Brisker has that durability tag on his name, and he’s going to have to answer that in 2025.”

Brisker has recorded 249 total tackles, six sacks, 13 passes defensed, three interceptions, and four forced fumbles during his time in the league.

Like Jenkins, Brisker has the talent to be a long-term starter and maybe crack a Pro Bowl appearance. But he has to find a way to stay on the field.

