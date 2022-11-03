Jaquan Brisker has been an immediate impact for the Chicago Bears this year and it’s not very surprising if you knew about him in college.

Jaquan Brisker came on to the radar over a year ago when the highly anticipated Penn State Wisconsin week 1 game took place. Brisker was mentioned by Joel Klatt and Gus Johnson as their star defensive player and he was supposed to be the guy that took over for Micah Parsons as the leader of the defense. Wisconsin was driving late on 4th and goal Brisker intercepted Graham Mertz to seal the win. Instantly Jaquan Brisker showed he could be the lead man for that Penn State defense.

When the NFL draft came around Brisker showed he could be a first round pick as he ran a 4.49, pressed 225 twenty-two times and had the size to be a solid safety. His combine grade was a 6.38 stating he “will eventually be a plus starter.” He went 48th overall.

Bears rookie S Jaquan Brisker through 7 games this season: 42 tackles, 2 sacks, 1 INT, 1 fumble recovered, 447-of-448 total defensive snaps played. He continues to look like a tone-setting, foundational piece for the Chicago defense. Total stud. pic.twitter.com/dIjjhUr6LN — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 25, 2022

The Bears got a steal as he is now their young superstar in development on defense. Roquan Smith has been traded as well as Robert Quinn. As of right now the true standout left on the Bears defense is Eddie Jackson. Fortunately the defense looks in better shape with Jaquan Brisker becoming an absolute steal and Kyler Gordon adjusting week to week to NFL speed.

#Bears rookie DB Kyler Gordon is improving as the year goes on. Weeks 1-5: 29 receptions allowed on 36 targets for 397 yards and 2 TD. Weeks 6-7: 6 receptions allowed, on 8 targets for 31 yards and 0 TD, 1 INT. Stats per @PFF — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) October 28, 2022

When Bears fans take a step back and look at the job Ryan Poles has done so far it is fair to say it has been an above average job for not even a full year. Without a first round pick he drafted a first round talent at 48. The more Jaquan Brisker continues to play like this the better Ryan Poles looks and the better the secondary will look for a long time to come.

Jaquan Brisker through 8 games: • 51 tackles (leads all rookie DB’s)

• 3 sacks (T-Most among safeties)

• 254 coverage snaps

• 122 yards allowed The Bears rookie safety is playing on another LEVEL 🔥 pic.twitter.com/GPxoV6cgNM — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) November 2, 2022

