Bulls’ Javonte Green leads second half charge against the Raptors in a preseason encounter.

The Chicago Bulls improved to 2-1 in pre-season with a 121-98 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Sunday.



After a lackluster first half, the Bulls opened the third quarter with a 20-5 run after Javonte Green stepped into the power forward slot.



Green, who played only seven minutes in the third, got out in transition for one of his typically thunderous slams and converted a four-point play by nailing a corner triple through contact by Pascal Siakam. Then, in the fourth quarter, he added another 11 points, including this gravity-defying dunk:

With 17 points on 7-for-8 shooting, Green has averaged 16.7 points in preseason play, shooting a combined 17-for-22 and 6-for-8 for 3-point range.



Green’s off-ball movement and explosive athleticism, from what was seen of him in the course of last season’s stretch as a starter, makes for a compelling complement to the Bulls’ primary shot-creators.

