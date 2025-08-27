Former Chicago Bears QB sentenced to jail in DWI plea deal: Report

Per multiple reports, former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler has been sentenced to jail as part of a plea deal he took for following an arrest in October for drunken driving.

Per an ChiCitySports media files, Cutler was arrested for DUI and three other offenses in the city of Franklin, Tennessee, including possession of a handgun while under the influence. He was booked into the Williamson County Jail.

Cutler will serve a four-day jail sentence beginning on Sept. 29 and will have to surrender his Tennessee driver’s license.

“WSMV is reporting that Cutler, 42, pleaded guilty in a Franklin, Tennessee, courtroom on Tuesday,” wrote ESPN’s Courtney Cronin. “A judge accepted Cutler’s guilty plea, which will require him to report to jail on Sept. 29 to serve a four-day jail sentence and forfeit his Tennessee driver’s license.

“Cutler is also required to pay a $350 fine. He will be on unsupervised probation for one year and must attend a DUI safety class.”

Cutler played in Chicago from 2009-2016. The former first-round pick by the Denver Broncos went 2020-of-3,271 passing for 23,443 yards, 154 touchdowns, and 109 interceptions during his eight years with Chicago, easily the best career of any signal caller for the Bears.

Cutler appeared and started in 102 games for Chicago. He had a 51-51 record in Chicago as a starting quarterback.

Cutler played his final season in the league for the Miami Dolphins in 2017.

