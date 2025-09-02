Chicago Bears update on Jaylon Johnson isn’t promising for Vikings game

The Chicago Bears didn’t have a promising update on Tuesday for their most important defender for the Monday night contest against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field. Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson has missed much of training camp in the summer, dealing with a groin injury.

Per Mark Carman of CHGO Bears, Johnson hopes to play against Minnesota in the season opener, but would not be in shape to play if the game were held on Tuesday.

“Jaylon Johnson would not play if the Bears had a game today,” Carman posted on X. “Hopes to be able to play by Monday night. Groin injuries ain’t great. Tricky.”

The Chicago Bears have a concern with Jaylon Johnson’s health

Johnson’s health is important against the Vikings because he’s set to line up against one of the league’s best receivers in Justin Jefferson. Jefferson is coming off a 2024 season where he recorded 103 receptions for 1,533 yards, and 10 touchdowns on a 14-3 team.

Jefferson is likely to be a security blanket for second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy, set to make his regular season debut against the Bears.

The Bears had a battle at training camp this summer between Nashon Wright and Tyrique Stevenson for CB2, and both of those players had a poor showing against the Kansas City Chiefs in the preseason finale on Aug. 22. Frankly, Chicago doesn’t want Stevenson and Wright guarding Jefferson in Week 1.

The Bears also don’t want Johnson guarding Jefferson if he’s not 100% on Monday night.

The situation with Johnson this week is one to keep an eye on, as his health might be the key to the outcome on Monday night.

