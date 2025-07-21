Chicago Bears insider provides some clarity on Jaylon Johnson beef

On Saturday, Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson popped up on the active/non-football injured list before the first training camp practice set for Wednesday.

The timing came days after Johnson told guest host Seth Rollins on “The Rich Eisen Show” that he wanted to put up good tape in the upcoming season so he could ask for more money in the future. Johnson, now the 13th-highest paid cornerback in the league, wants a new deal as soon as possible.

Brad Biggs: Jaylon Johnson’s injury is likely minor

During an appearance on 670 The Score’s “Mully & Haugh Show” on Monday, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune said the issue that had Johnson appear on the NFI list was unrelated to any potential contract dispute with the front office.

“I would imagine (the injury is) pretty minor,” Biggs said. “Like he was in town for his football camp last weekend. Looked fine, right? If you saw some of the video, it could be a minor soft tissue injury. No, NFI and contract have, that has nothing to do with each other. They paid him not long ago to make him happy.

“And that was, as you recall, that was a prolonged process, right? They thought they were close to a deal during the season and it didn’t happen until after the season. Obviously, there’s been some cornerbacks paid since, but that’s the nature of the NFL.”

The Chicago Bears have no urgent reason to extend Johnson

Johnson signed a four-year contract extension last year with Chicago worth $76 million, $43.8 million of which was guaranteed. That figure is significantly less than what the New York Jets recently signed cornerback Sauce Gardner for, a four-year deal worth $120.4 million, with $60 million guaranteed.

Biggs believes Johnson won’t be allowed to ask for more money until the 2027 offseason.

“He’s under contract for three more seasons, so he’s going to have to play through this year,” Biggs said. “And, I mean, if I was guessing, through next year, before the team would entertain more money for him. I mean, you know, like, you can’t get to the table right after you got your deal, a year after you got your deal.”

But the Bears can’t stop Johnson from trying.

