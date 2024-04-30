Jaylon Johnson explains his old comment about Caleb Williams

Back in March, Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson was asked about the possibility of Caleb Williams being the Bears QB. Johnson responded with a quote about Williams, and it went viral.

According to the media, the quote painted the picture that Johnson didn’t want Williams on the Bears. The coverage of Johnson’s quote made it sound like Johnson didn’t appreciate William’s playstyle and personality.

That could not be further from the truth. The quote was chopped up and left incomplete. And largely misrepresented by sports media outlets around the country.

The original Johnson quote

Here is Jaylon Johnson’s full quote on Caleb Williams potentially being the Bears QB:

“You just humble yourself coming in the building,” Johnson said. “You can’t bring that Hollywood stuff into the building, especially not with guys who have played this game at a high level for consecutive years in the league. It’s just something that guys like myself, guys like [linebackers] Tremaine [Edmunds], T.J. [Edwards], Keenan Allen, we’re gonna see through that. What you did in college, the Hollywood stuff, it’s like nah, you gotta prove yourself.”

Johnson continued to explain that his statement comes from a good place. He was looking out for Williams before he was even drafted.

“At the end of the day, we want him to be the absolute best he can be,” Johnson said. “Truly just learning who he is as a person and learning him deeper than all the Hollywood stuff you see, actually trying to get to know him and then from there, knowing what pushes him.”

This is good to hear from Johnson. He is behind his quarterback no matter who it is. He wants to make sure the young QB has everything in his favor. Which includes Williams himself.

Jaylon Johnson clarifies the comment he made about his new QB

Johnson explained the message he originally intended to send. Monday morning on 670 The Score, he revealed that message. Johnson said that the quote was misconstrued and was not a suggestion on Caleb Williams character at all.

Jaylon Johnson says his previous "can't bring that Hollywood stuff" comment about Caleb Williams was misconstrued. He interpreted it as a hypothetical if it were to occur, not as a suggestion that Williams was high-maintenance. He and Williams discussed it. They're all good. — 670 The Score (@670TheScore) April 29, 2024

Takeaway

Anyone who read the original quote in full knows what Johnson explained Monday. His quote was never a criticism of Williams.

This series of events is a sign of good leadership from Jaylon Johnson. He made sure to let everyone know what he really meant. Even though the misunderstanding what not his fault. Johnson reached out to Williams to speak with him and make sure the two of them were on the same page.

Jaylon Johnson has been showing this leadership on the field as well. Johnson’s leadership on the field was a big part of the turnaround for the Bears on defense. In The games Johnson missed due to injury, the defense looked com0pletely different.

Johnson has emerged as one of the Bears best leaders. Hopefully Johnson can challenge Williams to be the best version of himself on and off the field. Johnson is a great mentor and role model for any rookie.

