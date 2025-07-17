‘Soon’: Chicago Bears star sent GM a message about his contract

Veterans are set to report to training camp on July 22, and one Chicago Bears star has money on his mind before he even plays a snap in the regular season.

During an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show Wednesday, cornerback Jaylon Johnson told guest host Seth Rollins that he wanted to have a “discussion” with the front office after seeing some of the deals other defensive backs received this offseason.

“Just seeing a lot of the other corners getting paid, I almost feel like we might have another discussion coming up here soon,” Johnson said. “The market is moving. The market is moving.

“As long as I just keep being myself, keep playing at a high level, definitely going to have to be some more conversations coming up soon and really keep it long term.”

Jaylon Johnson watched Sauce Gardner get paid

The New York Jets recently signed cornerback Sauce Gardner to a four-year deal worth $120.4 million, with $60 million guaranteed. Last year, Johnson signed a four-year contract extension with Chicago worth $76 million, $43.8 million of which was guaranteed.

Per Over The Cap, Johnson is the 13th-highest-paid cornerback in the league.

Johnson recorded 53 tackles, four pass breakups, and two interceptions in 2024. Pro Football Focus graded him as the 19th-best cornerback in the league.

Johnson wants to put up good tape for the Chicago Bears this season

Johnson said his goal this season is to play well enough that he has leverage when he asks general manager Ryan Poles for even more money.

“So, I’m looking forward to that,” Johnson said of the season. “But, I mean, definitely happy for what’s going on right now in the NFL and the corner world. So, I mean, I’m looking forward to just this season and continue to prove myself.

“And that’s what it’s about, really just putting good tape out there. So, I mean, this whole offseason has been geared towards that.”

Johnson, the Bears’ second-round pick in 2020, earned All-Pro honors in 2023 and made the Pro Bowl in his last two seasons.

