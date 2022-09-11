HITS pricinple pays off with the first Bears turnover of the season by CB Jaylon Johnson.

The Bears started out a little rough on defense, but got their first turnover of the season with a classic move from Jaylon Johnson who forced the fumble with a classic Charles Tillman Peanut Punch. Rookie Jaquan Brisker was right on top of it for the recovery.

Jaylon Johnson with the Peanut Punch for the fumble!! #DaBears pic.twitter.com/PSZ0bCKxt0 — Theddy (@HaitianKid79) September 11, 2022

Could not have played that any better. Charles Tillman would be proud of that forced fumble.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE