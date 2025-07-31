Concern mounts on Chicago Bears CB Jaylon Johnson’s injury after update

It’s now looking like Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson will miss some of the regular season after an update head coach Ben Johnson gave to the media on Thursday morning at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Illinois.

Just days after Jaylon declared that he was looking forward to playing the upcoming season so he’d have leverage in asking for a new contract extension in 2026, the Bears announced that their All-Pro cornerback would miss the preseason with a leg injury and placed him on the active/non-football injury list.

Jaylon Johnson is likely to miss Week 1

Ben suggested on Thursday that “there is a scenario” that Jaylon will be ready for the Bears’ Week 1 contest against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football at Soldier Field.

“I think there is a scenario where he will be ready for Week 1, and that is really the target day,” Ben said via Nicholas Moreano of Marquee Sports Network. “I know he is working hard and diligently to get there for that and with those types of injuries that he’s got, you just never know.

“You never know. It’s still early in that process, but I know he’s attacking that rehab really well.”

Ben Johnson on the best case scenario for Jaylon Johnson to return. "I think there is a scenario where he will be ready for Week 1, and that is really the target day. I know he is working hard and diligently to get there for that and with those types of injuries that he's got,… — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) July 31, 2025

The Chicago Bears could be down CB1 against Justin Jefferson

Taken literally, Ben is saying that there are many more scenarios that see Jaylon missing at least Week 1, if not more time in the regular season.

On July 22, general manager Ryan Poles was hopeful that Jaylon would return in a “few weeks.”

“When he was training, he had a leg injury. Not going to get into the details of that, but it is going to take a few weeks before he can come back,” Poles said. “We’ve got a lot of faith that he’s going to put in the time to rehab and be his full self when he comes back. It’s going to take a bit of time, but we’re not overly concerned about the long-term.”

It appears Jaylon will miss significantly more time than a few weeks, which is concerning for the defense. Johnson’s injury comes at an inopportune time, as the Bears will face Minnesota receivers Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison in Week 1.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks

Chicago Bears CB Tyrique Stevenson put on notice by coach Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE