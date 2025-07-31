Trending
Bears

Concern mounts on Chicago Bears CB Jaylon Johnson’s injury after update

Jordan SiglerBy 3 Mins Read
Chicago Bears Jaylon Johnson
Dec 18, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson (33) celebrates a pass breakup in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

It’s now looking like Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson will miss some of the regular season after an update head coach Ben Johnson gave to the media on Thursday morning at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Illinois.

Just days after Jaylon declared that he was looking forward to playing the upcoming season so he’d have leverage in asking for a new contract extension in 2026, the Bears announced that their All-Pro cornerback would miss the preseason with a leg injury and placed him on the active/non-football injury list.

Jaylon Johnson is likely to miss Week 1

Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson (1) practices before the game against the New England Patriots
Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson (1) practices before the game against the New England Patriots at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

 

Ben suggested on Thursday that “there is a scenario” that Jaylon will be ready for the Bears’ Week 1 contest against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football at Soldier Field.

“I think there is a scenario where he will be ready for Week 1, and that is really the target day,” Ben said via Nicholas Moreano of Marquee Sports Network. “I know he is working hard and diligently to get there for that and with those types of injuries that he’s got, you just never know.

“You never know. It’s still early in that process, but I know he’s attacking that rehab really well.”

The Chicago Bears could be down CB1 against Justin Jefferson

Chicago Bears Jaylon Johnson at Pro Bowl
Chicago Bears Jaylon Johnson will be tasked with shutting down whoever is playing quarterback for the Giants- Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Taken literally, Ben is saying that there are many more scenarios that see Jaylon missing at least Week 1, if not more time in the regular season.

On July 22, general manager Ryan Poles was hopeful that Jaylon would return in a “few weeks.”

“When he was training, he had a leg injury. Not going to get into the details of that, but it is going to take a few weeks before he can come back,” Poles said. “We’ve got a lot of faith that he’s going to put in the time to rehab and be his full self when he comes back. It’s going to take a bit of time, but we’re not overly concerned about the long-term.”

It appears Jaylon will miss significantly more time than a few weeks, which is concerning for the defense. Johnson’s injury comes at an inopportune time, as the Bears will face Minnesota receivers Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison in Week 1.

Chicago Bears Jaylon Johnson
Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson (1) after an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-Imagn Images

