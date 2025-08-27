On Wednesday, the Chicago Bears added two players to their roster off waivers following Tuesday’s mass cuts by teams to trim rosters to 53 players before Week 1 of the regular season.

Per the league’s transaction wire, the Bears claimed cornerback Jaylon Jones and linebacker Jackson D’Marco.

Jones is a familiar name for Bears fans. Chicago signed Jones as an undrafted free agent in 2022. He stayed with the Bears through last season before joining the Arizona Cardinals in March.

Jones appeared in 41 games for the Bears and started in five. He made 85 tackles, one forced fumble, and one tackle for loss. He’s a key addition for special teams coordinator Richard Hightower, as he played 628 special teams snaps during his first three seasons in Chicago. He also played 688 snaps of defense, which is helpful on a unit that lost Terell Smith and rookie Zah Frazier for the season.

Dennis Allen is bringing a familar player to the Chicago Bears

The New Orleans Saints selected D’Marco in the fifth round of the 2022 draft. He appeared in 27 games for the Saints during his first three seasons in the league. He made 26 tackles and had a fumble recovery for a touchdown. He has an obvious connection to defensive coordinators Dennis Allen. D’Marco has also played 579 special teams snaps.

The Bears made telling additions for special teams contributors on Wednesday. That appears to be the focus of the coaching staff coming out of training camp.

Chicago also chose not to bring in a running back. Rochon Johnson and rookie Kyle Monangai are dealing with injuries. Only D’Andre Swift is a healthy back of three on the 53-man roster. The Bears must feel good about Johnson and Monangai being healthy for Week 1 against the Minnesota Vikings.

