Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker sent Chicago Bears ugly ultimatum for stadium help

The Illinois government has been one of the main holdups in the Chicago Bears’ plan to put shovels in the ground at the project site for the new stadium in Arlington Heights. The Bears are hoping for legislation to pass that is friendly for property taxes at the site.

Governor JB Pritzker has been reluctant to offer the Bears a deal on property taxes, even though the team plans to use their own funds to build the stadium. Pritzker wants to make sure taxpayers receive something in return for what ultimately amounts to a state subsidy, even if it’s in the form of a tax break.

JB Pritzker sent the Chicago Bears an ultimatum

Per Ben Szalinski of Capitol News Illinois, Pritzker gave an ultimatum to the Bears. Lawmakers will give breaks on property taxes if the team pays off the remaining debt on Soldier Field, which would cost the team more than the penalty to break the lease.

“Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker says lawmakers will want the Bears to pay off their remaining debt on Soldier Field if they get state legislative breaks on property taxes,” Szalinksi wrote. “That would be several hundred million for the Bears, more than the penalty to break their lease in Chicago.”

It’s unclear if the Bears plan to take the deal. CEO/President Kevin Warren has been busy this summer pushing a campaign to get the state on board with the Arlington Heights site. Before Monday night’s game, the Bears sent a letter to season ticket holders telling them that the team has a goal for hosting the Super Bowl in 2031.

The Bears hope to put shovels in the ground in 2026.

