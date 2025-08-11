‘No Stadium Deal’: Chicago Bears reportedly have jack squat with Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker

The Chicago Bears have a focus but no foundation.

Last week, CEO Kevin Warren claimed Arlington Heights was the Bears’ sole focus for their stadium project. The Bears are still at the feasibility studies process with the local government, but Warren believes the team has a chance to break ground on the project by the end of the year.

The Chicago Bears aren’t close to building

However, the Bears aren’t any closer to building the stadium than they were when all three pieces of team-friendly legislation failed to pass during the Illinois spring session. Governor JB Pritzker stated he was against giving tax subsidies to the Bears at the taxpayers’ expense unless the team had a plan to benefit the state.

The Bears are seeking a freeze on property taxes before they begin building.

Per Justin Kaufman of Axios, Warren is banking on Pritzker to have a change of heart by October. If that does not happen, the project in Arlington Heights is likely doomed, and could happen outside of Cook County.

Kevin Warren is praying JB Prizker has a change of heart

“Warren is hoping Pritzker has had a change of heart and will prioritize this bill in the veto session planned for late October,” Kaufman wrote. “If it doesn’t happen, the Bears will have to decide if they want to move forward with a heavier tax burden or go back to the drawing board to find another location, possibly outside of Cook County…

“The bottom line: There is no stadium deal, even if the Bears are focused on making it happen.”

October will be a make-or-break month for Caleb Williams and the Bears on the field. For Warren, the end of the veto session is his Super Bowl.

With Pritzker looking to possibly run for President in 2028, it doesn’t seem like he’ll be willing to support an unpopular tax deal for the Bears.

