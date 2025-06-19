Chicago Cubs’ Jed Hoyer facing ‘most pressure’ at trade deadline

Chicago Cubs president Jed Hoyer took a big gamble last fall when he traded with the Houston Astros for Kyle Tucker before the final year of the right fielder’s contract. Hoyer was banking on Tucker providing a boost to the Cubs’ offense in the final season of Hoyer’s contract with the organization.

Chicago chose not to outbid for players like Alex Bregman or Cody Bellinger to make the most of Tucker potentially being a one-year loaner with the team. However, the money the Cubs saved in the offseason could go toward finding an ace starting pitcher at the trade deadline to cement Chicago as a World Series threat this fall.

The success or failure of a move at the trade deadline could define the season and Hoyer’s future with the club.

Chicago Cubs president Jed Hoyer is facing the heat this summer

ESPN’s Buster Olney named Hoyer as one of the league’s executives facing the “most pressure” at the trade deadline. While the Cubs’ offense is loaded, another pitcher is needed to make the team truly dangerous for the postseason.

“Pitching is needed, with Justin Steele out for the season,” Olney wrote. “The talented-but-young Ben Brown has an ERA of 5.71, and Colin Rea has been inconsistent. The Diamondbacks’ Kelly or Gallen might be a perfect fit, while the Orioles’ Zach Eflin would be an upgrade.

“The Cubs’ payroll is well under the luxury tax threshold — 12th highest in the majors — but Chicago’s offer to Alex Bregman wasn’t competitive, even though he would’ve been a perfect fit. Rival evaluators wonder if Cubs ownership will green-light the sort of pricey acquisition that could help this team compete for its second title in the past decade.”

The Cubs have the money to spend this summer. It’s up to the Ricketts to give Hoyer the purse to land an ace.

If money is an obstacle, it’s incumbent on Hoyer to make a crafty move to give Chicago what they need to make another World Series run.

