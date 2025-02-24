This off-season, Jed Hoyer added a lot of star power to the Chicago Cubs. Headlining the acquisitions was Kyle Tucker and Ryan Pressly, but Matthew Boyd, Colin Rea, Cody Poteet, and Justin Turner were also acquired.

While assembling this roster, Hoyer faced a tough decision regarding outfielder/designated hitter Seiya Suzuki Despite a full no-trade clause, Suzuki was involved in countless trade rumors due to an initial displeasure with being moved into more of a full time designated hitter role. Suzuki and the Cubs have since discussed the manner and he is primed to remain with the organization.

During Sunday’s spring training broadcast, Hoyer spoke about Suzuki and he is confident that his best year is yet to come.

Jed Hoyer is confident that Seiya Suzuki’s best year is yet to come

Throughout three years with the Cubs, 30 year old Suzuki has slashed .278/.354/.470 with a 128 OPS+. He has seemingly gotten better every year that includes belting 21 home runs a season ago. Despite his already impressive showing offensively, Hoyer believes that his best year is yet to come.

“I don’t think he’s had his best season yet. I think it’s still in there for him. He’s still learning the pitchers over here. I think he’s just going to continue to get better and better.” Jed Hoyer on the Marquee Sports Network

Improvements to the lineup will help Seiya Suzuki produce more

A season ago, Suzuki was the team leader in several offensive categories including batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage. This year, Dansby Swanson is healthy, Kyle Tucker is projected to anchor the middle of the lineup, Michael Busch and Pete Crow Armstrong are poised for second year leaps, and Matt Shaw has the potential to be an impact bat as a rookie.

Between added protection in the lineup and hopefully a more potent offensive, all of these improvements should help Suzuki produce even more at the plate and result in a career year.

Chicago Cubs tied to former Cy Young ace in blockbuster spring training acquisition Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE