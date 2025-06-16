Chicago Cubs trade is ‘there’ for Jed Hoyer: Report

After winning three of their four games against the Pittsburgh Pirates this week, the Chicago Cubs sit 5.5 games ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers for first place in the NL Central with a 44-28 record, the third-best record in the MLB behind the Detroit Tigers and New York Mets.

The Cubs are expected to be aggressive before the trade deadline on July 31 to help find another starting pitcher, and Bruce Levine of 670 The Score had a positive update for the team’s chances of landing an ace on the mound.

Trades are available for Jed Hoyer

During an appearance Monday morning on the “Mully & Haugh Show,” Levine said Cubs president Jed Hoyer has the ammunition to make a trade in the wake of the Boston Red Sox sending designated hitter Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants on Sunday.

“I’ve been talking to a lot of people over the last four or five days about possible trades, and everybody says it’s there for Hoyer,” Levine said. “There’s that money that they didn’t spend on (Cody) Bellinger or the Red Sox third baseman, right? Alex Bregman. That was another $30 million times four.”

The Chicago Cubs could add more offense

Levine suggested that the Cubs might do more than land a starting pitcher, and could add another hitter to an already scary offensive lineup.

“So, there’s money there for Hoyer to spend,” Levine said. “It’s up to him to decide how he wants to do that, and is it going to be an ace starting pitcher?… Do they need a little fortification with offense? It’s right there. Maybe, they can do a little of both as they start, hopefully, pushing away from the rest of the division.”

The Cubs have some extra time to make a move on Monday. They have an off day before hosting a three-game series against the Brewers beginning on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. CDT.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks

Chicago Cubs pitching injury update: 2 imminent returns, 1 possible loss, and a big mess brewing Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE