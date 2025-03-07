‘Bothers Me’: Former Chicago Bears star unhappy with Ryan Poles’ decision

The Chicago Bears made a few key roster decisions this week as the team gets ready for free agency and the start of the league new year on March 12.

The Bears bolstered the offensive line by trading for offensive guards Jonah Jackson and Joe Thuney. They signed tight end Durham Smythe for depth.

The Chicago Bears have had a busy week

While the Bears have been building an offensive core for new head coach Ben Johnson, general manager Ryan Poles has been cutting starters from the defense without finding an immediate replacement.

Defensive end DeMarcus Walker was released as a cap casualty in February. Earlier this week, the Bears chose not to tender linebacker Jack Sanborn as a restricted free agent. He’s set to enter free agency and will test the market for 2025.

Jerry Azumah weighed in on Jack Sanborn

Former All-Pro cornerback Jerry Azumah voiced displeasure with the front office’s decision not to tender Sanborn.

“The Bears not tendering LB Jack Sanborn really bothers me,” Azumah posted on X. “When you turn on the film Jack shows the hell up. Dude is a flat out Football Player! I don’t like the decision to let him walk at all!!”

Jack Sanborn could still return in 2025

Azumah should know about good linebackers and defense, as he played alongside Brian Urlacher and Lance Briggs in Chicago.

Following his signing as an undrafted free agent in 2022, Sanborn has played in 48 games and started 19. He recorded 164 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks in his first three seasons in the league.

Sanborn will have a chance to earn a higher paycheck with another team in March. However, there’s a possibility he’ll return to Chicago after testing the market.

Regardless, Poles and new defensive coordinator Dennis Allen didn’t think he was worth tendering.

