Chicago Bulls guard made $6.8 million decision for upcoming season

The Chicago Bulls entered the offseason heavy at guard. That trend will continue ahead of the 2025 draft coming up on Wednesday, and the Bulls are expected to try and land a big man with the No. 12 pick.

The Bulls have to sort out the long-term contract situations for Coby White and Josh Giddey. Giddey is expected to command nearly $25 to $30 million per year. White is eligible to sign a four-year deal for nearly $90 million, but the rising star is expected to bet on himself and go to free agency next summer.

Jevon Carter is exercising his $6.8 million option

On Monday, the Bulls received news that another guard wants to stick around for the upcoming season. Per Jake Fischer of the Stein Line, Jevon Carter is exercising his player option for $6.8 million.

“Being told Bulls guard Jevon Carter is exercising his $6.8 million player option for the 2025-26 season,” Fischer posted on X.

Carter, 29, signed a three-year deal with the Bulls worth $20 million in 2023. The Oak Park, Illinois, native doesn’t expect to command a bigger salary in free agency this summer.

A bad signing by the Chicago Bulls

Carter appeared in 36 games last season, averaging 4.3 points, 1.1 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game on 9.9 minutes per game. The point guard’s role decayed from the 2023-24 campaign, when he appeared in 72 contests and averaged 13.9 minutes per game.

Given the Bulls’ depth, Carter isn’t expected to have a larger role in the upcoming season, especially as the team appears to want to play its younger players as they develop a young core. Chicago could try and trade Carter, but they’d likely have to eat some of his salary.

Another poor and shortsighted signing by the front office.

