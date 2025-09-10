Chicago Bears further humiliated by NFL on Wednesday

The Chicago Bears have more ammo in their bag to come out and play better against the Detroit Lions on Sunday. The Bears suffered a frustrating 27-24 defeat to the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night in front of 58,742 fans at Soldier Field.

The Bears held on to a 17-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter, but second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy led Minnesota to three touchdowns in the game’s final 15 minutes. For his efforts, the league gave McCarthy the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Week award for Week 1.

The Chicago Bears made J.J. McCarthy a hero

The league’s crowning of McCarthy was questionable, given his start to the game. The former Michigan standout looked flustered against the swarming Bears defense. McCarthy’s pick-six in the third quarter looked like it would hand Chicago the first win of new head coach Ben Johnson’s tenure.

However, Johnson’s offense was unable to extend the lead and walk the Vikings off the plank in the third quarter. A missed field goal attempt by Cairo Santos flipped momentum to Minnesota, and McCarthy pounced on the opportunity to take advantage of a Bears defense that was gassed without three key starters: Jaylon Johnson, Kyler Gordon, and TJ Edwards.

McCarthy finished 13-of-20 passing for 143 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He added 25 yards and a touchdown on two rushes.

While the jury is still out on McCarthy’s talent in the league, the Bears poor fourth-quarter effort opened the door for the young quarterback to gain confidence. Unfortunately, the loss also hurt the look and the confidence of their own second-year quarterback, Caleb Williams.

