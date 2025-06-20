Chicago Blackhawks ‘squarely’ in mix to pull off trade for JJ Peterka: Report

Given the increased cap space around the league and the Chicago Blackhawks‘ prospects for the upcoming season, general manager Kyle Davidson is not expected to make a splashy acquisition in free agency this summer.

The Blackhawks still want to find quality talent to help the team as new head coach Jeff Blashill develops a young core this fall. One of the most attainable ways Davidson can boost the roster is by trading for an NHL player.

Buffalo Sabres winger JJ Peterka has been linked to Chicago this offseason.

The Chicago Blackhawks are in the mix for JJ Peterka

During Thursday’s episode on “The DFO Rundown” podcast this week, NHL insider Frank Seravalli believes Peterka will be traded before the draft. He named the Blackhawks as one of several teams that have been “squarely” in the mix for the 23-year-old forward.

“I will be very surprised if he’s in a Buffalo Sabres uniform come October–I’ll be stunned,” Seravalli said. “I think we see a Peterka trade materialized between now and the draft. I think the number of interested teams has been both legitimate and the interest that they’ve presented has been significant.

“Some of the teams that I think are in the mix include the Islanders, Chicago, Tampa, Vancouver, the Rangers, just to name a few. They have all been squarely in there.”

Pererka is coming off a 27-goal season. He added 41 assists to complete a 68-point campaign. The German native and left-hander has four years of NHL experience, playing in 238 games and recording 67 goals and 83 assists.

Petereka was the No. 34 pick in the 2020 draft. He’d be a great addition as an assist man if the Blackhawks intend to keep Bedard at center.

