Chicago Blackhawks linked to 23-year-old rising star in trade with Buffalo Sabres

Money and prestige are the two things holding the Chicago Blackhawks back from being able to use the $30 million purse of the league’s fifth-highest cap space on elite free agents this summer.

The Blachawks are a few years away from their young core breaking out to become contenders in the postseason. Given that timeframe, general manager Kyle Davidson’s front office doesn’t want to spend money on veterans who will age out when Connor Bedard is ready to compete for the Stanley Cup.

Given that Chicago is coming off the NHL’s second-worst record with just 25 wins, money is the only reason why a free agent would want to join new head coach Jeff Blashill and a developing roster.

The Chicago Blackhawks were linked to a rising star via trade

Scott Powers of The Athletic believes Chicago’s best chance to acquire talent this offseason is via a trade, as top free agents like Mitch Marner and restricted free agents are unlikely options. Powers named Buffalo Sabres right wing JJ Peterka as a trade option for the Blackhawks.

“If another team is looking to move a young restricted free agent because they’re struggling to work out a deal, that’s where the Blackhawks could be aggressive. Someone like Buffalo Sabres winger JJ Peterka could intrigue the Blackhawks.

“They have draft picks they could trade. It wouldn’t be shocking to see someone like Lukas Reichel involved in that type of scenario.”

Pererka, 23, is coming off a 27-goal season. He added 41 assists to complete a 68-point campaign. The German left-hander has four years of NHL experience, playing in 238 games and recording 67 goals and 83 assists.

Petereka was the No. 34 pick in the 2020 draft. He’d be a great addition as an assist man if Chicago wants to keep Bedard at center.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks

Chicago Blackhawks made decision on free agent Mitch Marner: Report Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE