Chicago Bears lose out on another veteran running back

The Chicago Bears are finding the market for veteran running backs is shrinking quickly this week as most teams host mandatory minicamp this week. The Bears held their veteran minicamp last week and did not make a splashy signing during the workout period.

On Sunday, it was revealed that former Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb planned to sign with the Houston Texans. Chubb has been heavily rumored and reported to be an interest of the Bears this offseason after missing out on taking a running back in the early rounds of April’s draft.

On Tuesday, another running back linked to the Bears signed with an AFC contender.

J.K. Dobbins signed with the Denver Broncos

Per Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, J.K. Dobbins is signing with the Denver Broncos.

“Dobbins, the Comeback Player of the Year finalist, is signing with the Broncos on a one-year, $5.25 million deal, sources tell me and @RapSheet,” Pelissero posted on X. “Still only 26, Dobbins had over 1,000 yards from scrimmage and 9 TDs in 13 games last season with the Chargers.”

J.K. Dobbins, the Comeback Player of the Year finalist, is signing with the #Broncos on a one-year, $5.25 million deal, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Still only 26, Dobbins had over 1,000 yards from scrimmage and 9 TDs in 13 games last season with the #Chargers. pic.twitter.com/N3aZ4RKa8D — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 10, 2025

The Chicago Bears’ running back situation is less than ideal

The Bears have D’Andre Swift, Roschon Johnson, rookie Kyle Monangai, Travis Homer, Deion Hankins, and Ian Wheeler at running back before training camp. Chicago had a down year running the ball in 2024, but the offensive line could get Swift back over the 1,000-yard mark in the upcoming season.

Still, Ben Johnson suggested before the draft that the Bears’ offense could use an upgrade to Swift at running back.

Other free agent running backs the Bears could add before training camp include Jamaal Williams, Gus Edwards, and Jeff Wilson.

