As the Chicago Bears rebuilt their offensive line, the value of Joe Thuney’s addition is massive. Not only does he give Caleb Williams another premier blocker, but Thuney will provide a calm voice of reason whenever the rigors of an NFL season come.

Thuney is coming to Chicago as a four-time Super Bowl champion. As the Bears try to become more serious of a contender, that experience is invaluable. But even as Thuney looks to begin the next era of his career, he won’t soon forget his time with the Chiefs.

He got to block for Patrick Mahomes and found himself in the spotlight on primetime often. Before beginning his tenure in Chicago, Thuney shared one last message for Kansas City on Instagram.

“I wanted to express my gratitude to to Chiefs kingdom for the past four years. You embraced me with open arms and the support and encouragement has been incredible,” Thuney wrote. “Thank you to the Hunt family for giving me the opportunity to play in Kansas City. Thank you to Coach Reid, Coach Heck, Coach Matthaei, the rest of the coaching staff, all those in the training room, weight room, equipment room, dining hall and everyone else in the building – you made my life so much easier and I hope I was able to give you something back.”

“To my teammates, it was an honor and privilege to play and fight besides you,” Thuney continued. “I hope you felt and knew that I gave everything I had to this game. All good things must come to an end, and the journey continues. Bear Down!”

Joe Thuney’s run with Kansas City Chiefs

After beginning his career with the New England Patriots, Thuney signed a massive $80 million contract with the Chiefs. That deal paid off tenfold however, as Thuney went on to start 66 games for Kansas City over his four years with the team.

In the guard’s third year with the Chiefs, Kansas City won the Super Bowl for the first time in his tenure. They followed it up with another one a year later. And during that two-year run, Thuney was named to the Pro Bowl both seasons and as an All-Pro in 2023.

Thuney was again named an All-Pro for the 2024 season, ending his time with the Chiefs on a high note. Starting all 17 games, Thuney’s 79.9 overall grade from Pro Football Focus ranked 12/135 guards.

Overall, the guard had a successful run during his time with the Chiefs. He doubled his Super Bowl ring total and finally earned a Pro Bowl nomination. However, as he prepares to join the Chicago Bears, Thuney is arguably playing the best football of his career.

Thuney ready for greener pastures with Chicago Bears

Head coach Ben Johnson has already confirmed that Thuney will be playing left guard for the Bears. In that spot, the mission is very clear for Chicago’s newest guard.

First and foremost, quarterback Caleb Williams needs to be upright in the pocket. He was sacked a league-high 68 times as a rookie. Johnson is trying to get Williams to reach his No. 1 pick potential. But he can’t do that if Williams is being brought down by the opposing pass rusher.

Thuney must also open up running holes for D’Andre Swift or whoever is toting the rock. Chicago finished 2024 ranked 25th in rushing offense in 2024, averaging 102 yards per game. Johnson made a living out of getting the most out of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery. He’ll be looking for Thuney to help get the Bears run game back over the hump.

And as a four-time champion, Thuney will be a valued vocal leader in the locker room. He’ll be a player Williams leans on as he continues growing his voice at the NFL level. As the Bears try to become a legit contender, having a player who understands what it takes to win the Super Bowl will be crucial.

Thuney has found plenty of success at his first two NFL destinations. Now joining the Bears, the guard is looking to make it three-for-three.

