Chicago Bears have 2 key moves yet to make before 2025 draft, per insider

March has been good to the Chicago Bears. At least on paper.

NFL rival wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown (Detroit Lions) and CeeDee Lamb (Dallas Cowboys) have voiced their opinions about Chicago’s improved roster after the first wave of free agency.

The Bears started to add help before free agency, trading with the Los Angeles Rams for offensive guard Jonah Jackson and trading with the Kansas City Chiefs for four-time All-Pro offensive guard Joe Thuney.

Last week, the Bears signed center Drew Dalman, All-Pro defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, and defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo.

Chicago gave a contract extention to Jackson following the trade, so general manager Ryan Poles took care of one potential fire there.

The Chicago Bears have two key issues to address

Per Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, Poles has two key issues to address before the draft. Following the Bears pricey additions in March, Biggs suggested the Bears are nearing the limit on their “cash budget” for 2025.

Chicago needs to think about giving cornerback Kyler Gordon and Joe Thuney a contract extension.

“Remaining major moves could be a contract extension for nickel cornerback Kyler Gordon and an extension for Thuney, who is signed only through this season,” Biggs wrote. “The big signings probably are done, but Poles has proved he isn’t shy about making aggressive moves.”

Gordon is expected to play a major role in new defensive coordinator Dennis Allen’s scheme. At 32, Thuney enters 2025 on the final year of his contract and is coming off three-straight Pro Bowl nominations.

The Bears could add a safety or WR before the draft

Though the Bears have made their biggest additions in free agency already, Biggs thinks it’s possible Poles could add another wide receiver or safety before the draft.

“The pressing needs on the roster have been filled,” Biggs wrote. “There could be a slow trickle of additions over the next couple of weeks as the market settles and the Bears seek players to add competition. Maybe they’ll shop for a safety to add depth. Another wide receiver is a possibility.”

The Bears gave up a 2025 fourth for Thuney and 2025 sixth for Jackson. Those picks could have been used for a safety or wide receiver, so it wouldn’t be too surprising if Chicago attempts to make signings there.

Maybe the Bears could being back Keenan Allen.

Here are the remaining draft picks for the Bears:

1-10

2-39

2-41

3-72

5-148

7-233

7-240

