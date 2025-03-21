The Chicago Bears already made a splash when they traded for Jonah Jackson. But acquiring Joe Thuney from the Kansas City Chiefs showed the Bears were serious about improving their offensive line.

Chicago acquired Thuney for fourth-round draft pick. While they’ll need to eventually figure out a long-term contract solution, the guard is expected to fill a major role on the offensive line. After blocking for Patrick Mahomes, Thuney now has an opportunity to spread that experience to Caleb Williams.

Thuney is coming to Chicago with four Super Bowl titles to his name. While he knows the Bears won’t become contenders over night, the guard is excited to bring his big game experience to the Windy City and help get Chicago closer to contention, via team reporter Larry Meyer.

“It can start how teams approach OTAs even, just the focus, the intensity, the attention to detail,” Thuney said. “Some teams approach it differently, but just try to take it seriously and get something from each day and then grow through the camp. In camp, you’re spending all that time together, so you could start to feel it, and then all of a sudden you start getting some wins and you’re like, ‘All right, this is real and it’s happening.'”

What Joe Thuney offers Chicago Bears

Thuney may be entering his age-33 season, but he has showed no signs of slowing down. In fact, the guard is coming off of his second-straight All-Pro season and third-straight trip to the Pro Bowl. If anything, Thuney is playing at the top of his game.

During the 2024 campaign, the former Chiefs standout ranked 12/135 guards with a 79.9 grade from Pro Football Focus. His 73.5 run block grade was solid, ranking 23/135 guards. However, his pass block work was elite, ranking fifth/135 guards with an 82 grade.

Thuney’s pass blocking will be crucial as Williams continues to develop at the NFL level. He was sacked a league-high 68 times as a rookie. As he learns Ben Johnson’s offense, Williams needs to be upright in the pocket. And Thuney is the exact type of blocker to ensure that happens.

Alongside his work on the field, Thuney will be an important vocal leader for Chicago throughout 2025. Understanding what it takes to win a championship, he’ll be a voice any young player can lean on. When the going gets tough, the Bears will turn to Thuney.

Thuney’s championship journey

Thuney won two Super Bowls with the New England Patriots before earning another two with the Kansas City Chiefs. During his run with the Patriots, Thuney became the first NFL player to start his first three years in the league. But it’s a fact that the guard isn’t trying to brag about.

“It’s awesome,” Thuney told ChicagoBears.com. “It’s kind of surreal. I’m just fortunate to be part of really good teams. Just humbled by it. It’s really cool.”

When it comes to his championship success, Thuney credits the caliber of coaching he has been able to experience during his time in the NFL. From Bill Belichick to Andy Reid, each mentor helped craft Thuney’s journey through the league.

“I’m fortunate to have played for some really good coaches, with some really good quarterbacks and some really good offensive lines,” Thuney said. “Being part of that and seeing how the day-to-day goes, how certain people approach meetings, what they do between meetings and practice, nutrition, I was so fortunate to witness that and be around it and try to copy what guys were doing in the building.”

Now, Thuney will be playing for a rising coach in Johnson. While he doesn’t have the accolades of Belichick or Reid just yet, he is committed towards working towards them. Chicago is in an entirely different situation than Kansas City, but Thuney understands getting back into the playoffs is the team’s goal.

The guard knows plenty about the playoffs and how to succeed in them. The Bears are only hoping Thuney’s Super Bowl magic rubs off on the entire 2025 squad.

