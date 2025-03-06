Chicago Bears have an immediate problem with Joe Thuney after trade

The Chicago Bears are set to enter free agency at the start of the league’s new year on March 12 with two offensive guards under contract for 2025. The Bears scored major wins this offseason by trading with the Los Angeles Rams for Jonah Jackson and the Kansas City Chiefs for Joe Thuney.

However, general manager Ryan Poles has work to do to make sure Thuney, a four-time All-Pro, does not turn into a one-year rental. At 32, Thuney is entering the final year of his five-year, $80-million contract, and Chicago must decide on how to deal with an aging star’s salary.

The problem is that Thuney is exiting the prime of his career. While he’s still earning All-Pro honors and Pro Bowl appearances, the four-time Super Bowl champion is expected to deteriorate in coming seasons.

The Chicago Bears have a problem to solve this offseason

Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune argues that the Bears are likely going to give Thuney a new contract this offseason after making the trade. It wouldn’t make sense for Chicago to make him play a prove-it in 2025.

Biggs thinks the Bears will give Thuney a two or three-year extension with a salary north of $20 million per year.

“(Trey) Smith figures to top the market for guards after the Chiefs applied the franchise tag on him,” Biggs wrote. “The tag number is $23.4 million, which would slot him ahead of the Eagles’ Landon Dickerson ($21 million annual average). Five guards are at $20 million or more per season, including Smith with the tag.

“It’s easy to envision Thuney aiming for something in that range, and he could make a strong case — even with the age difference — for making more than Jackson, who is owed $34.5 million over the next two years…an extension probably would look like a two- or three-year deal with strong guarantees.”

How much should the Bears give Joe Thuney?

The Chiefs gave up Thuney for a reason. His age wasn’t worth that kind of money when they had Trey Smith (25) on the roster. The Bears don’t have anyone like Smith on their roster, so they can splurge on an aging veteran.

Interior offensive linemen can age gracefully. Jason Kelce looked incredible playing center at the age of 36 for the Philadelphia Eagles. Kelce made $14.5 million to play center for Philadelphia in 2023 and earned first-team All-Pro honors and a Pro Bowl appearance in his final season.

