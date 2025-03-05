Chicago Bears trading for 4X All-Pro: Report

The Chicago Bears traded for a Pro Bowl offensive lineman on Tuesday. The addition of former Detroit Lions starting guard Jonah Jackson gives the Bears some security up front as they enter free agency. They added another starter on Wednesday.

Chicago was one of a few teams that hoped Kansas City Chiefs offensive guard Trey Smith would hit free agency this month. However, the Chiefs are applying the franchise tag to the rising star while they try to negotiate for a long-term deal.

While Kansas City is keeping a key (and relatively young) member of the offensive line, the $23.4 million salary means the team needs to cut cap space before free agency.

The Chicago Bears are interested in a 4X All-Pro OG

Per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Bears are finalizing a deal with the Kansas City Chiefs for four-time Super Bowl champion Joe Thuney.

“Sources: The Bears are expected to trade for Chiefs All-Pro G Joe Thuney, as the Chicago continues to load up on the offensive line. KC gets a bit younger, plus frees up some money to use elsewhere,” Rapoport posted on X. “The deal is being finalized as we speak, but sources say it’s centered around a future 4th round pick.”

The deal is being finalized as we speak, but sources say it's centered around a future 4th round pick. https://t.co/a3ArdRkjDx — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 5, 2025

The Kansas City Chiefs need to clear cap

Thuney and tight end Travis Kelce were considered the most logical cap cuts for the Chiefs this offseason. Kelce is returning in 2025. As previously discussed on CCS, Kansas City would stand to clear about $16 million by moving on from Thuney.

At 32, Thuney has earned All-Pro honors four times and made three Pro Bowl appearances. Pro Football Focus gave Thuney a 79.9 overall grade for his play in 2024, which ranks 12th among guards in the league.

Thuney was on the Chiefs with Poles in 2021. He could be a wild card for the Bears in 2025.

The Bears added OG Ryan Bates in the last offseason via a trade with the Buffalo Bills during their file sale. Chicago is doing the same with Thuney.

or More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

Chicago Bears 2025 NFL free agency profile: Milton Williams Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE