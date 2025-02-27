Chicago Bears have possible option to land 4X All-Pro after Trey Smith news

It doesn’t feel like a coincidence the Chicago Bears learned the expected top guard in the 2025 free agency market would receive the franchise tag moments after the league announced they were expanding the salary cap to 279.2 million for each team.

Despite rumors in recent weeks that they could not or would not do it, the Kansas City Chiefs applied the franchise tag to offensive guard Trey Smith. Smith was set to be a hot commodity in free agency after earning his first Pro Bowl appearance in 2024.

The Bears have several other options to choose from at guard in free agency. However, none are as appealing as Smith. Though, there might be a path for the Bears to land another star offensive lineman this offseason.

The Chiefs’ decision to apply the franchise tag to Smith is costly. Per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the tag will cost Kansas City $23.1 million in 2025.

The Kansas City Chiefs are over the cap after tagging Trey Smith

Per John Dixon of Arrowhead Pride, the Chiefs are approximately $16.9 million over the cap before free agency.

“Accounting for the final $279.2 million cap number — and including the $23.4 million franchise tag on Trey Smith — we now estimate the Chiefs are $16.9 million OVER the cap,” Dixon posted on X. “Obviously… cap moves are coming.”

Joe Thuney could be a cap cut in 2025

The Chiefs need to make some restructures and cap cuts. Per Jared Sapp of Arrowhead Pride, tight end Travis Kelce and offensive guard Joe Thuney are the only two cap candidates on the roster who would reap a windfall this offseason.

“The Chiefs could clear $16 million by moving on from guard Joe Thuney,” Sapp wrote. “However, after previous restructures to his contract, he would leave behind almost $11 million in dead money. Assuming Thuney slides back to left guard when he retakes the field, $16 million is actually a bargain in the current offensive line market for his services.”

Kelce announced he’s coming back to Kansas City in 2025, so that’s not an option. The Bears could pounce on the other option if the Chiefs are forced to make a tough decision to get under the cap before free agency starts.

Arrowhead Pride wasn’t the only outlet to suggest Thuney as a cap cut. Bleacher Report argued that was Kansas City’s best bet if they wanted to keep Smith.

Via Bleacher Report:

“Trey Smith, Creed Humphrey and Joe Thuney are among the highest-regarded players at their positions. But it’s hard to envision the team retaining all three of them after this offseason. The team already handed Humphrey a lucrative extension, Smith is set to hit free agency and Thuney carries the fourth-highest cap hit on the team right now.

One possible solution is to part ways with Thuney to clear up the cap space they’ll need to sign Smith. Thuney has just one year left on his deal, and they can create $16 million in 2025 cap space with a $10.9 million dead-cap charge by releasing him before June 1. That would allow them to keep the duo of Smith and Humphrey together for a long time.” Thuney could be a potential option for the Chicago Bears Following the Chiefs’ decision to apply the franchise tag to Smith, Thuney could be in play for the Bears this offseason. At 32, Thuney has earned All-Pro honors four times and made three Pro Bowl appearances. Pro Football Focus gave Thuney a 79.9 overall grade for his play in 2024, which ranks 12th among guards in the league. Thuney was on the Chiefs with Poles in 2021. He could be a wild card for the Bears in 2025. The Bears added OG Ryan Bates in the last offseason via a trade with the Buffalo Bills during their file sale. Maybe Chicago could do the same for Thuney. For More Chicago Sports: Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

