Five time All-Star, Joel Embiid moved to a 12-0 record against the Chicago Bulls in his NBA career and he had to rub it in with a reference

Joel Embiid feels on top of the world at the moment, and the reason is not far fetched. The Cameroonian hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 18.1 seconds remaining to help clinch the victory for the Philadelphia 76ers over the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on Saturday.



He tallied 25 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists in the encounter and had the decisive bucket.



The All-Star has built up an impressively dominant track record against the Bulls, including a 12-0 record.



Following the game, Embiid posted a photo of his game-clinching shot on Instagram with the caption ‘Aaron Rodgers’.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback is known to have a dominant career record against the Chicago Bears, winning 23 of his 28 matchups against the division rival.



Rodgers, of course, went viral for yelling “I’ve owned you all my f****** life. I own you. I still own you. I still own you” to fans at Soldier Field after scoring a game-deciding touchdown in a win over the Bears in October 2021.



Rodgers has a 23-5 lifetime record against the Bears.



Through his career, Joel Embiid has averaged 29.1 points, 11.3 rebounds, 4 assists and 9.8 free throw attempts per game while shooting 55.4 percent from the field and 39.5 percent from 3-point range against the Bulls.



Joel Embiid is certainly a showman, and his post on social media could add a little extra motivation for the Bulls in their next matchup coming on Jan. 6, 2023.

