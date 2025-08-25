Chicago Bears cut 2025 preseason reception leader

The Chicago Bears are parting ways with a tight end who led the team in receptions during the preseason this summer. The Bears are in the process of cutting the roster down to 53 players before the deadline on Tuesday afternoon.

Per Aaron Wilson of KPRC, the Bears released Joel Wilson, but the team hopes he can return on the practice squad.

“Bears are waiving TE Joel Wilson,” Wilson posted on X. “Wilson led the team in receptions this preseason. Planning to get him back on practice squad if he clears waivers.”

#Bears are waiving TE Joel Wilson. Wilson led the team in receptions this preseason. Planning to get him back on practice squad if he clears waivers — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 25, 2025

The Chicago Bears want Joel Wilson to return to the practice squad

The New Orleans Saints signed Wilson as an undrafted free agent out of Central Michigan in 2023. He spent time with the Buffalo Bills, Green Bay Packers, and New York Giants before joining the Bears practice squad in October.

Wilson, 25, has no regular season stats in the NFL. The six-foot-four, 245-pound pass catcher was the Bears leader in receptions (11) in the preseason. He recorded 85 yards receiving and scored a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday night.

Wilson faced an uphill battle to make the 53-man roster, as the Bears have the best depth at tight end in the league. With veteran Cole Kmet on the roster, Chicago drafted Colston Loveland with the No. 10 pick in April’s draft. The Bears still have Durham Smythe and Stephen Carlson on the roster.

