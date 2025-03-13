Chicago Bears give recently benched player contract extension, $7.5 million guaranteed

The Chicago Bears are betting big on two players they brought in this month. The Bears signed defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo following a season he had just three sacks with the Indianapolis Colts.

During his press conference on Thursday, general manager Ryan Poles suggested the Bears hope he grows into his three-year deal worth $48 million, with $32 million guaranteed.

The Chicago Bears took a risk on Jonah Jackson

The Bears also took a risk when they traded with the Los Angeles Rams for Jonah Jackson a few months after he was benched in favor of a rookie who was chosen in the sixth round. Jackson had an out on his contract after 2025, but Chicago is betting the Pro Bowl nominee in 2021 will work out after giving him a contract extension.

Per Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Bears gave Jackson a one-year contract extension through 2027, $7 million is fully guaranteed.

“As part of his trade to the Bears, G Jonah Jackson received a one-year contract extension through 2027 and added guarantees in ’26 ($7 million fully gtd, $5.25m more for injury). He’ll get all $17.5 million he was slated to earn this season in the deal he signed with the Rams,” Garafolo posted on X.

“Jackson was relegated to a backup role with the Rams. Was able to get a fresh start with the Bears and a head coach in Ben Johnson who knows him well and got an extension with significant guarantees on top. Chicago showing its faith last season was a blip for Jackson.”

Jackson had a “hiccup” in 2024

Jackson, who played in Detroit for Johnson before going to Los Angeles, called the 2024 season a “hiccup” in his career.

“Last year, it was a little hiccup along the road,” Jackson said. “Things like that happen. And I feel like it definitely, you know, sharpened me a little bit, brought everything into perspective. Like this game, it can come and go, whatever. But I was able to build more of appreciation for it you know owning on my craft, and I’m excited for what’s to come.”

