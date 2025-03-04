Chicago Bears slammed for trading Justin Fields pick for ‘scout team’ player

On Tuesday, the Chicago Bears chose what to do with the draft pick they received from the Pittsburgh Steelers for Justin Fields. Because Fields played in fewer than 50% of the Steelers offensive snaps in 2024, Chicago is receiving a sixth-round pick for the former first-round selection.

The Bears sent that pick to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for offensive lineman Jonah Jackson. The interior OL made a Pro Bowl appearance with the Detroit Lions in 2021 but was benched for the Rams in 2024 following a preseason and regular season he dealt with shoulder injuries.

The Chicago Bears traded for a “scout teamer”

Following the season, Rams head coach Sean McVay praised Jackson for how he handled his professional duties on the Rams, even as the team used him as a “scout teamer.”

“I really appreciate Jonah on how he handled [the situation],” McVay said via ESPN. “A starting-level player … there are a lot of teams that would love to have Jonah Jackson at guard. … He put the team first in terms of just showing up, going to work and being a really good ‘scout teamer.'”

Bears fans on social media aren’t super excited about the trade for Jackson.

While he’s an offensive lineman new head coach Ben Johnson is familiar with during their time together in Detroit, the $17 million OL is coming off an injury that caused Los Angeles to bench him after trying him out at both guard positions and center during the regular season.

The move is especially confusing given the Bears are trading for Jackson following a season where they had Nate Davis, Teven Jenkins, and Ryan Bates on the roster.

Fans are unsure about the trade for Jonah Jackson

“Jonah Jackson = Ryan Bates,” wrote a fan.

“More unbelievably stupid process of getting the O line corrected for Ryan Poles. Jonah Jackson was injured last year, and hasn’t graded out as even a AVERAGE pass blocker in the NFL. Can’t make this up. If he’s our starting LG we are in trouble. Already,” posted another.

“Not a fan of Jonah Jackson move,” wrote former NFL scout Greg Gabriel. “He was a huge disappointment for the Rams who gave him big money. For it to be worthwhile he has to revert back to his Detroit form. Based off of last year, that’s a ?”

Caleb Williams week 1 vs the Eagles pic.twitter.com/Z2ThIafnrr — Black Ditka (@LostHebrew_Dre) March 4, 2025

“Another overpriced injury-prone interior olineman LETS GO,” posted a fan.

Other Bears fans are hopeful.

“Great first step this offseason. Keep building in the trenches,” suggested a poster.

“perfect fit for Chicago’s line under Ben Johnson,” argued another.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

Chicago Bears expected to lose one of Caleb Williams’ weapons in free agency Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE