Chicago Bears: 2X Pro Bowl pass rushing trade target appears at combine

The Chicago Bears enter the NFL Scouting Combine with the opportunity to meet with draft prospects ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. While the combine is marketed as an event for athletes to show their abilities to NFL teams, real business gets done with general managers scoping out the trade and free agent market.

The Bears should be in the market for anyone who can be a starter on the offensive or defensive line. One team has already told the league they’re shopping a pass rusher ahead of free agency.

Chicago Bears: New pass rusher available in trade market

Per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Washington Commanders are trying to find a trade suitor for defensive tackle Jonathan Allen.

“The Commanders have had trade conversations centered around Pro Bowl DL Jonathan Allen, sources say,” Rapoport posted on X. “Washington plans to do right by the player & Allen’s camp is involved in helping him land at the right spot — either via trade or free agency. He has one year left at $15M.”

The #Commanders have had trade conversations centered around Pro Bowl DL Jonathan Allen, sources say. Washington plans to do right by the player & Allen’s camp is involved in helping him land at the right spot — either via trade or free agency. He has one year left at $15M. pic.twitter.com/DNcQxWFACY — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 25, 2025

At 30, Allen has made two Pro Bowl appearances since the Washington Redskins drafted him with the No. 17 pick in the 2017 draft. The six-foot-three, 300-pound athlete recorded 19 tackles and three sacks in 2024. The former Alabama Crimson-Tide standout has 42 sacks in his career.

A reunion with Montez Sweat?

Allen had strong chemistry with Bears defensive end Montez Sweat during their time together in Washington. While Chicago needs help at DE, they could use a strong disruptor in the interior. That could be especially helpful if the Bears draft a rookie DE or want to help develop second-year pass rusher Austin Booker.

It also would benefit Sweat to work alongside his former Washington teammate in defensive coordinator Dennis Allen’s aggressive system.

Allen had a down year in his first season in Dan Quinn’s defense. Per PFF, he earned a 56.0 grade for the season, the worst of his career.

Allen tore his pectoral muscle in Week 6 and did not return until Week 17. He impacted the Commanders’ 45-31 win over the Detroit Lions in the divisional round, recording seven pressures.

