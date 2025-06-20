‘Welcome’: Chicago Blackhawks send Jonathan Toews message after NHL return

Jonathan Toews is set to return to the ice for the first time since he left the Chicago Blackhawks in 2023. Per multiple reports, Toews is signing with the Winnipeg Jets on a one-year deal worth $2 million plus incentives.

Chicago drafted Toews with the No. 3 pick in the 2006 draft, winning the 2010, 2013, and 2015 Stanley Cups with the organization. He earned six All-Star appearances during his time with the Blackhawks and won the Conn Smythe Trophy in 2010.

Toews, 37, missed the last two seasons as the forward sat out for health reasons after the Blackhawks announced they would not re-sign him at the end of 2023.

The Chicago Blackhawks sent Jonathan Toews a message

On Friday, Chicago sent Toews a message of congratulations for making a return to the NHL.

“The entire Blackhawks organization would like to congratulate Jonathan and welcome him back to the NHL,” the Blackhawks wrote via Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times. “The work he’s done over the past two years to make his return is a testament to his resiliency and determination — the same qualities that our fans fell in love with and continue to define him as a player.

“The NHL is better with Jonathan on the ice, and we’re excited to celebrate him when he returns to the United Center with Winnipeg this season.”

Blackhawks statement on Jonathan Toews' signing with the Jets: "The entire Blackhawks organization would like to congratulate Jonathan and welcome him back to the NHL. The work he's done over the past two years to make his return is a testament to his resiliency and… — Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) June 20, 2025

Some Blackhawks fans online hoped the legend would return to Chicago. He might sign with the team before he retires. But for now, he’s joining a team that can compete for a championship in the upcoming season.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks

Chicago Blackhawks ‘squarely’ in mix to pull off trade for JJ Peterka: Report Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE