Notre Dame pass rusher suffers serious injury; out for beginning of season

The Notre Dame football team suffered a couple of key preseason injuries in 2024 and throughout the season.

While the Irish fought through significant injuries to the offensive line, defensive line, and secondary, the losses of Boubacar Traore, Charles Jaguar, Benjamin Morrison, and Rylie Mills were felt during the loss in the national championship to Ohio State.

On Friday, the Irish had frustrating preseason news to offer in 2025.

Notre Dame loses a DE to a pectoral injury

Per Matt Freeman of Irish Sports Daily, defensive end Jordan Botelho suffered a pectoral injury during a workoff that occurred off campus. Botelho, who suffered a season-ending knee injury against Purdue last September, was cleared for summer workouts.

“However, his (Botelho’s) return will now be delayed after suffering a pectoral injury during offseason training away from campus,” Freeman wrote. “Botelho underwent surgery last week, and according to a source, his recovery is expected to take approximately four months.

“The 6-foot-3, 261-pounder recorded 12 tackles and a sack in just 2.5 games last season and appeared to be on a path toward the NFL before the injury.”

Boubacar Traore has a big opportunity with Jordan Botelho out

The timeline means Botelho is expected to miss key games against Miami on Aug. 31 and Texas A&M on Sept. 13.

Botelho, a senior from Honolulu, Hawaii, has appeared in 50 games for the Irish since 2020. He has recorded 77 tackles, 11.5 sacks, and 15 tackles for loss during his five seasons.

Per Our Lads, Boubacar Traore was listed behind Botelho on the depth chart. The sophomore from Boston has recorded 10 tackles, four sacks, two forced fumbles, and one Interception during his first two years in South Bend.

