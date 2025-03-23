Special Teams Stability and How Josh Blackwell and Amen Ogbongbemiga Re-Signings Paid Off

The Chicago Bears signing of Josh Blackwell and Amen Ogbongbemiga to two-year

contracts is evidence that they are looking to bring stability to their special teams unit, a

decision that would potentially reap rewards in 2025.

The two players developed into valuable contributors last season, with Blackwell’s trick-play

punt return touchdown against Green Bay and Ogbongbemiga’s career-high special teams

tackles testament to their value.

The Impact of Josh Blackwell

Blackwell, a cornerback and special teams ace, has 22 special teams tackles over three

Chicago seasons. His 94-yard punt return TD in Week 18, a trick play where he took the ball

with his back to the line of scrimmage, snapped a 10-game losing streak, and was good for Special Teams Player of the Week accolades.

The ex-Duke player also got involved in 286 special teams snaps in 2024, making him a

solid backup slot corner and gunner.

Linebacker Ogbongbemiga recorded 11 special teams stops in his initial Bears season,

following three with the Chargers. He logged 366 special teams snaps, most of any

defensive snap, bringing the needed depth to the coverage. His $5 million contract brings

continuity to coordinator Richard Hightower’s unit.

Contact Information and Roster Transactions

Josh Blackwell’s two-year, $6 million agreement makes him the NFL’s top-paid special teamer,

and Ogbongbemiga’s $5 million contract for one year gives him status as a coverage ace.

The Bears also tendered defensive lineman Daniel Hardy, who played 370 snaps on special

teams in 2024, highlighting Hightower’s insistence on retaining key contributors.

Defensively, the Bears focused on additions, adding DT Grady Jarrett and edge rusher Dayo

Odeyingbo to the line. Veteran DT Andrew Billings, a starter prior to his 2024 injury, is still a

trade candidate because of his $3.3 million cap hit and expiring deal.

Draft Strategy and Veteran Retention

Chicago’s offseason priority turned to free agency and trades instead of counting on the

draft. The Bears traded for guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson to establish protection for

QB Caleb Williams. Though they hold three top-41 draft picks, early transactions indicate

veteran stability is being preferred over rookie development.

With Josh Blackwell and Amen Ogbongbemiga, the Bears special teams can stand toe-to-toe with units

such as the Green Bay Packers, which have traditionally invested in coverage and return

specialists. As the Packers’ 2024 special teams were close to the league leader in punt

coverage, Chicago’s creativity in trick plays and Blackwell’;s two-pronged threat as a returner

and corner may provide them with an advantage in high-stakes situations.

Retaining veterans like Josh Blackwell and Amen Ogbongbemiga keep Hightower’s already tested and

effective formula in play. Their re-signings and Hardy’s tender are votes of confidence in

continuity, a luxury in a league where special teams are usually an afterthought. As the

Bears try to bounce back from a 5-12 season, their special teams might be the unsung

heroes of 2025.

