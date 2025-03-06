Chicago Bears re-sign key cornerback in 2-year deal

The Chicago Bears are rewarding one of their own on Thursday after adding outside talent earlier in the week.

The Bears traded with the Los Angeles Rams for Jonah Jackson on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the Bears traded with the Kansas City Chiefs for four-time All-Pro Joe Thuney. Earlier Thursday morning, Chicago agreed to sign former Miami Dolphins tight end Durham Smythe.

The Bears entered the offseason needing to take care of a couple of members of the secondary. Cornerback Kyler Gordon is in line for an extension after playing well in 2024. On Thursday, the Bears took care of Josh Blackwell for his excellence on special teams.

The Chicago Bears agreed to a deal with a key cornerback

Per Ari Meriov of the 33rd Team, the Bears agreed to a two-year deal worth $6 million for Blackwell. He’s now set to be one of the highest-paid special teams players in the league.

“Source: The Bears and DB/ST Josh Blackwell have agreed to a 2-year deal worth up to $6M, putting him among the highest paid special teamers in the NFL,” Meriov posted on X. “Blackwell was set to be a restricted free agent, but both sides were able to get a multi-year deal done.”

Source: The #Bears and DB/ST Josh Blackwell have agreed to a 2-year deal worth up to $6M, putting him among the highest paid special teamers in the NFL. Blackwell was set to be a restricted free agent, but both sides were able to get a multi-year deal done. pic.twitter.com/4JXZ8Ka8xI — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 6, 2025

Blackwell was initially signed as an undrafted free agent by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022. The Bears claimed the Duke standout off waivers after training camp in 2022. He’s made two starts for Chicago and appeared in 43 games in his three-year career.

At 25, Blackwell has recorded 44 tackles, two forced fumbles, two passes defensed, and one interception on defense. He played 10% of the Bears defensive snaps in 2024.

Blackwell is well-known for his special teams. He played in 65% of Chicago’s special teams snaps in 2024. Per Pro Football Focus, Blackwell earned a 66.7 overall grade for his play on 286 special teams snaps.

He returned a punt for a touchdown in the Bears’ 24-22 win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 18.

Entire team went to the left. Josh Blackwell returned it on the right and took it all the way 👏 📺: #CHIvsGB on FOX

📱: https://t.co/waVpO909ge pic.twitter.com/YoXkMX5OZX — NFL (@NFL) January 5, 2025

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

Chicago Bears have an immediate problem with Joe Thuney after trade Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE