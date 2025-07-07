Josh Giddey sent Chicago Bulls a $150 million message: Report

The Chicago Bulls and Josh Giddey took a gamble last season, and it appears the power forward won the challenge before his fifth year in the NBA.

The Bulls sent Alex Caruso to the Oklahoma City Thunder last year in exchange for Giddey. The Bulls and Giddey were unable to agree to terms before he became a restricted free agent this summer. Giddey, 22, is coming off a season where he averaged 14.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game.

Josh Giddey wants $30 million per year

Per Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times, Giddey wants a contract that is in the range of what the Orlando Magic gave Jalen Suggs at $150.5 million on a five-year deal.

“A source told the Sun-Times that the Bulls and Giddey’s camp were having positive discussions, but Giddey still would like to get the Jalen Suggs contract of $30 million per year,” Cowley wrote. “Suggs was selected fifth overall in the 2021 draft by the Magic, and Giddey was taken at No. 6.

“The Magic gave their floor general a five-year, $150.5 million extension last offseason. Both players have had some growing pains and setbacks along the way, but Giddey and his representation feel that’s where he also should be slotted.

“That was the number Giddey threw out at the Bulls last fall, and the team opted to wait. A stellar second half of the season, however, played in his favor.”

Should the Chicago Bulls hand Giddey $150 million?

Because Giddey is a restricted free agent, they can let Giddey test the market to see if a team is willing to come close to $30 million per year and match the offer. The Bulls don’t appear to be in any hurry to give Giddey the $30 million per year willingly, let alone $150 over five years.

Chicago has a poor history of overpaying players like Zach LaVine and Patrick Williams.

While the Bulls want to save face by keeping the player they gave up Caruso for (ultimately handing the Thunder an NBA championship), Giddey didn’t show he was worth that kind of money when the Bulls went to play Oklahoma City this spring and when he sat out against the Cleveland Cavaliers before the Play-In Tournament.

