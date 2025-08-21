Josh Giddey’s absence tarnishes Chicago Bulls’ starting 5

With Josh Giddey on the floor, the starting unit for the Chicago Bulls is pretty solid. Without him, they falter badly. It’s imperative to re-sign Giddey for this reason, as the current projected five-man unit is apparently one of the worst in the entire NBA, according to one insider.

Chicago Bulls’ Josh Giddey-less lineup gets ripped to shreds

When Josh Giddey was on the floor with the other starters, the Chicago Bulls had a decent net rating in 2024-25. However, right now, he’s an unsigned restricted free agent, so he’s not a projectable part of the lineup yet.

And as a result, the Bulls ranked 27th in terms of all team starting lineups, according to Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz. Yes, it is entirely due to Giddey’s absence, an absence nearing two months that has no end in sight.

“The Chicago Bulls probably won’t be the 27th-best team in basketball this season, although their current starting lineup is worthy of being ranked this low,” Swartz said. The lineup was Tre Jones, Coby White, Ayo Dosunmu, Matas Buzelis, and Nikola Vucevic.

“Ignoring the Josh Giddey situation for a moment, the other four starters here registered a putrid net rating of minus-22.3 together with a defense that allowed a whopping 135.6 points per 100 possessions,” Swartz said. Even with Giddey back, that defense is not getting any better.

“And at age 35 in October, Vucevic isn’t going to suddenly turn into a rim protector,” the insider noted. “The Bulls are enduring a semi-youth movement and have decent depth if Giddey returns, although this starting lineup is baaad.”

With Giddey after the All-Star break, the Bulls had a solid run and finished 13-12. Their net rating was also decent, proving that he can add value to this lineup in spite of his own shortcomings. However, since he’s not technically back as of now, the lineup is projected to be pretty awful.

Fortunately, time is running out, so there should be some clarity soon. And it remains more likely than not that the two sides eventually see eye to eye and come to an agreement, saving the lineup and the team’s ranking.

