Chicago Bulls’ Josh Giddey makes confident declaration before potential playoff run

Josh Giddey was feeling on top of the world after his final-minute heroics in the Chicago Bulls‘ 119-117 win over the Los Angeles Lakers in front of 21,957 fans at the United Center on Thursday night.

Giddey stole a lazy inbounds pass by LeBron James with under 10 seconds remaining, allowing him to find an open Coby White to give the Bulls a lead.

Austin Reaves would immediately make a layup with 3.1 seconds remaining on the clock. Giddey would rush upcourt and heave a half-court shot over James’ arms to give Chicago their fourth win in a row.

Following the game, James said he had to tip his cap to Giddey for making the half-court shot.

Josh Giddey knew the Chicago Bulls were going to win

Per K.C. Johnson of CHSN, Giddey said he knew thought the shot would go in when it left his hands.

“As soon as it left my fingertips, it looked good,” Giddey said. “That’s kind of why I held my follow through the whole time. I had that feeling. It looked straight. It felt good. Special night. Comeback win. It was a helluva team effort. We’ll enjoy this one.”

The Bulls have now completed season sweeps of the Denver Nuggets and Lakers this week, two of the Western Conference’s top four teams. Chicago has won nine of their last 11 games. The team’s newfound winning ways have center Nikola Jokic asking not to be traded this summer.

Before the trade deadline, the Bulls were thought to be a bubble team for the No. 10 spot in the Play-In Tournament. With nine games left in the regular season, Chicago finds themselves 1.5 games back from the Orlando Magic for the No. 8 spot and two games back from the Atlanta Hawks for No. 7.

The Bulls can play with anybody

Per Johnson, Giddey said the Bulls believe they can compete with any team in the Association.

“We’ve shown over the last month, six weeks, that we can compete with anybody,” Giddey said.

Two months ago with Zach LaVine. No.

Maybe now they can. Confidence is a dangerous thing.

The Bulls might get to test Giddey’s theory if they keep winning.

If they earn the No. 8 seed in the Play-In Tournament, Chicago would face the No. 1 seed Cleveland Cavaliers. If the Bulls finish the regular season strong and win in the Play-In Tournament, they would face the No. 2 seed Boston Celtics.

The Cavs are 3-0 against the Bulls this season. Boston won the regular season series against Chicago 3-1.

