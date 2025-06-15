Chicago Bulls biggest threat to re-sign Josh Giddey for $125 million revealed

The Chicago Bulls have yet to agree to a new deal with Josh Giddey. While Giddey made solid strides with Chicago during the second half of the 2024-25 campaign, the Oklahoma City Thunder appear much better with him off the team and Alex Caruso on it.

Estimates for Giddey to re-sign with the Bulls hover between $25 and $30 million per season. Giddey averaged 14.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game last season. He played a huge role in helping Chicago reach the Play-In Tournament.

The Chicago Bulls’ biggest threat to re-sign Josh Giddey

Bobby Marks of ESPN ranked Giddey as the No. 7 free agent in 2025. Marks suggested the Bulls should offer the No. 6 pick in the 2021 draft a five-year deal worth $125 million. He believes the Brooklyn Nets are the biggest threat to re-sign Giddey this summer.

“The $25 million average salary seems low, considering Giddey is coming off the most complete season of his career,” Marks wrote. “He joined Michael Jordan as the only Bulls players to average at least 10 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists in a season. And since mid-February, Giddey averaged 22.6 points, 10.3 rebounds and 9.1 assists.

“Giddey’s six triple-doubles tied for the fourth most in a single season in franchise history. Numbers aside, there is a realization that restricted free agency should give the Bulls a competitive advantage on the price to keep Giddey, especially with Brooklyn the only team that could sign the guard to a significant offer sheet.”

At 22, Giddey still has time to develop into an elite talent in the NBA. His best years in the league are ahead of him.

But should the Bulls commit to keeping Giddey on the roster at $25 million versus letting him go and blowing up the roster? Keeping Giddey on the team won’t make Chicago a contender in the postseason in the next few years.

