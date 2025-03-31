Josh Giddey opens up on returning home as visitor against OKC

For the first time in his NBA career, Josh Giddey will play in Paycom Center as a member of another team than the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Chicago Bulls, who have been red hot thanks in no small part to Giddey’s excellence, are coming into town trying to once again knock off a top team. Giddey will be important to that, and he’s excited to experience the arena from a whole new perspective tonight.

Josh Giddey excited to return to OKC

For the first three seasons of his career, Josh Giddey played for the Oklahoma City Thunder. It wasn’t until last offseason that that changed. The Thunder wanted to go a different direction, so they swapped Giddey for Alex Caruso from the Bulls.

Tonight marks the first time seeing Oklahoma City since the third game of the season, and it’s the first time Giddey is visiting his old arena. He is excited about the opportunity, saying, “It was a bit of a strange feeling, but this is somewhere I’m very happy to be. I loved it here, loved my time here. I’m very grateful for everything these guys did for me, so very excited to be back here and play.”

He continued, “It’s going to be different obviously being the opposing, fans not cheering for me this time as a Thunder player, but I’m excited. I know how great this environment is to play in, so I’m excited to see what it’s like as a visiting team.”

Giddey was recently injured, and he only made it back a few games ago. He returned just in time to play and be in good form for his rematch against his old team. It’s not the first time he can take revenge, but he and the Bulls failed to do so in October.

Giddey is coming off a wonderful stretch of play, last game against the Dallas Mavericks notwithstanding. Even counting that, he’s averaging 20.9 points, 9.8 rebounds, 8.9 assists, and 2.3 stocks (steals and blocks). He’s also shooting 50% from the floor and 37.8% from three. He was questionable but is set to play against the Thunder.

Chicago Bulls could pursue 2019 first round pick on the open market Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE