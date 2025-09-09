Josh Giddey re-signs with Chicago Bulls for four-year $100M

After months of negotiation, the Chicago Bulls eventually secured their future backcourt centerpiece on Tuesday, re-signing Josh Giddey for another four years before the upcoming 2025-26 NBA season.

According to the report from ESPN’s Shams Charania on Tuesday, the Bulls have secured their future backcourt centerpiece with a four-year, $100 million contract exention.

Just in: Restricted free agent Josh Giddey has reached agreement on a four-year, $100 million deal to re-sign with the Chicago Bulls, agent Daniel Moldovan of Lighthouse Sports Management tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/RtJqf7P679 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 9, 2025

The agreement comes after weeks of speculation around Giddey’s value and Chicago’s willingness to make a long-term investment. Earlier in negotiations, the 21-year-old guard was reportedly seeking a deal closer to $30 million annually. The Bulls initially countered with a four-year, $88 million offer, a figure that underscored their belief in Giddey’s potential while stopping short of his asking price.

In the end, both sides found middle ground. The finalized $100 million contract averages $25 million per year, giving Giddey a significant raise while keeping the Bulls from overextending their payroll.

Giddey has a solid career trajectory

Giddey, who arrived in Chicago via trade from the Oklahoma City Thunder, immediately became a central figure under Bulls’ head coach Billy Donovan. His playmaking vision, size, and versatility in the backcourt have made him a vital piece of the Bulls’ rebuild. Last season, he averaged 14.6 points per game while averaging career-highs in rebounds (8.1), assists (7.2), steals (1.2) and 3-pointers (37.8%). He also broke out after the All-Star break, elevating his average stats to 21.2 points, 10.7 rebounds, 9.3 assists on 50% shooting and 46% from beyond the arc.

For the Bulls, this deal represents both a gamble and a commitment. With Nikola Vučević aging and Coby White’s rise ongoing, Giddey’s development into a star could dictate whether Chicago re-enters playoff contention. For Giddey, the contract reflects both the team’s trust and the heightened responsibility of being paid like a cornerstone.

