Chicago Bulls’ Josh Giddey responds to awful night in 145-117 blowout loss to Thunder

The Chicago Bulls wanted a chance to see how their roster stacked up against the best team in the association. The Bulls might want to rethink their rebuild strategy after getting pummeled 145-117 by the Oklahoma City Thunder in front of 18,203 fans at the Paycom Center on Monday night.

At 63-12, the Thunder have the NBA’s best record. Whatever momentum the Bulls had entering Monday night’s contest took a sobering hit. OKC limited point guard Coby White to seven points, one assist, and one steal. The back-to-back Eastern Conference Player of the Week was -39 against the Thunder.

Shooting guard Josh Giddey made his first return to Paycom Center since he was traded from the Thunder. He had a forgettable night on the court, finishing with 15 points, eight rebounds, and 10 assists. He went 1-of-5 on three-point attempts.

White and Giddey’s performance should make the Bulls reconsider giving $70 million to Giddey and White for a backcourt that can’t come within 30 points of the Thunder.

The Chicago Bulls didn’t play good enough

Following the game, Giddey told CHSN that Monday night’s performance didn’t match the expectations the Bulls have in the locker room.

“That’s the best team to league for a reason,” Giddey said. “And if we want to get up to, you know, par with teams like this, we’ve got to be way better. And I thought if we want to be serious about the team we talk about being and where we want to get to, tonight wasn’t good enough from myself and then from a lot of guys.”

Time to bounce back tomorrow. Josh Giddey on playing in OKC tonight:

The Oklahoma City Thunder showed what an elite team looks like

Giddey credited the Thunder for making it hard for the Bulls’ offense to score early in the game.

“I mean, we couldn’t make a shot,” Giddey said. “They are the best defensive team in the league. They make it tough on you. I thought we turned the ball over too much, myself included. We probably tried to score in the first action a little too much. And that’s a defense you have to keep moving and get through and clear out the nails so we can get downhill.

“So there just wasn’t enough game plan execution early on, and dug ourselves a 30-point hole and couldn’t find ourselves out of it.”

Giddey is thankful for the team’s quick turnaround time after the loss.

Chicago will play the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night at the United Center. The Bulls will try to climb back in the Eastern Conference standings, as they fell one game behind the Miami Heat and are now in 10th place with a 33-42 record.

Josh Giddey had this one marked on his calendar

Giddey talked about his return to Oklahoma City and said he had the game marked on his calendar.

“I had this one set up on my calendar because, not because I wanted to come back to get revenge or anything, just to see everybody, be back in this building, and see all the guys and everybody in the organization that I’ve built relationships over the last three, four years,” said Giddey, who was selected No. 6 by the Thunder in 2021.

Giddey’s exit with the Thunder started when he was benched in the playoffs last year after struggling against the Dallas Mavericks in the second round. One has to wonder if his eventual exit from Chicago could be jumpstarted with a poor performance against OKC on Monday night.

It’s hard to justify a contract extension worth nearly $30 million per year after nights that show the Bulls are a Play-In team and nothing more.

