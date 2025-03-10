Chicago Bulls’ Josh Giddey spotted wearing concerning medical device: Report

Josh Giddey had another promising game for the Chicago Bulls on Monday night in the team’s 121-103 victory over the Indiana Pacers in front of 20,697 fans at the United Center.

Giddey scored a season-high 29 points for the Bulls, going 11-of-18 shooting and 2-of-5 from behind the three-point arc. He added 10 rebounds and four assists to help the Bulls improve to 27-38 on the season. Chicago is now 4.5 games ahead of the Brooklyn Nets for the final spot in the Play-In Tournament.

Josh Giddey suffered an injury

Giddey had to leave the contest in the second half due to an injury, or he could have at least tied his career-high scoring, per K.C. Johnson with CHSN.

“Josh Giddey is hurt,” Johnson posted on X. “Goes right to locker room. Missed a layup that could’ve tied his career high and landed on Sheppard’s foot. Same ankle he hurt in Olympics and earlier this season. Punched something on way out.”

Following the game, Donovan confirmed Giddey sprained his right ankle. The team plans to do more testing to figure out the severity of the issue. Per Johnson, Giddey left the United Center wearing a walking boot on the right ankle.

The Chicago Bulls have another injury to deal with

Giddey had been playing well recently, recording a triple-double against the Miami Heat on Saturday when he had 26 points, 10 rebounds, and 12 assists in the Bulls’ 114-109 victory on the road.

Chicago has been hit by significant injuries recently. Ayo Dosunmu is out for the season as he recovers from a shoulder injury that needed surgery. Patrick Williams and Nikola Vucevic are working their way back to getting more time in the rotation.

Despite being given every sign to tank, the Bulls keep plowing ahead to greater success. That won’t likely stop, even if Giddey has to miss a chunk of time.

