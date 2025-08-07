‘Multiple teams’ have reached out to Chicago Bulls G Josh Giddey: Report

A championship contender from the Western Conference is interested in adding Chicago Bulls restricted free agent Josh Giddey to their roster for the upcoming season.

Per Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, the Golden State Warriors are one of “multiple teams” who have reached out to Giddey’s camp this summer.

“I can report that there have been multiple teams who have reached out to Josh Giddey’s representation about having interest in Josh Giddey,” Fischer said. “Golden State is one of them. Golden State would be interested, depending on how the machinations could go… “(The Warriors) still have interest in Giddey, generally speaking.”

The Warriors had Giddey on their radar before the draft in 2021. However, the guard went to the Oklahoma City Thunder at No. 6.

No Josh Giddey sign-and-trade coming for the Chicago Bulls

Following the first half of Fischer’s report, my mind immediately went to hoping Chicago could pull off a sign-and-trade. Unfortunately, that isn’t on the table.

“But I also have been told that no matter what team it is, of the group that has reached out to Giddey’s representation, about being interested in a sign and trade scenario. There is not a lot of enthusiasm from these rival teams about calling the Bulls’ front office and working out a sign-and-trade.”

Giddey is currently trying to seek a deal near $30 million. While the Bulls think he’s worth closer to $20-22 million.

Chicago is in no rush to extend Giddey right now. Even if teams are interested, they’re unlikely to sign the 22-year-old to a better contract than what Chicago can do.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks

Chicago Bulls insider believes Isaac Okoro will be a “fan favorite” Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE