Chicago Bears met RB draft prospect with 1,200+ rushing yards, 14 TDs in 2024

The Chicago Bears took care of job number one this offseason. Following trades for offensive guards Jonah Jackson and Joe Thuney, the Bears signed center Drew Dalman to overhaul the interior offensive line for new head coach Ben Johnson.

Johnson’s offensive genius worked well in Detroit behind one of the best OL units in the league. Following the additions of defensive tackle Grady Jarrett and defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo, general manager Ryan Poles has flexibility entering April’s draft to select the best player available.

Running back Ashton Jeanty would be a fun toy in the first round. After he was hired, Johnson suggested the Bears need to upgrade their backfield. While the Heisman Trophy runner-up would be an exciting option the Chicago, the 2025 draft is deep at running back.

The Bears reportedly met with a running back who had an excellent final season in college.

The Chicago Bears met with Joshua Carter

Per Easton Butler with Packers Report, running back Joshua Carter met with the Bears and five other teams during Eastern Kentucky’s Pro Day.

Eastern Kentucky RB Joshua Carter met with the following teams at his pro day:

– Colts

– Jets

– Bears

– Packers

– Raiders

– Jags pic.twitter.com/tnbxhhJC5C — Easton Butler (@Easton__Butler) March 11, 2025

Joshua Carter was a beast in 2024

There’s a good reason multiple teams are interested in Carter. The five-foot-nine, 207-pound athlete rushed for 1,258 yards and 14 touchdowns on 241 carries in 2024. That’s 5.1 yards per rush. He added 24 receptions for 224 yards in the passing game.

Carter played two years at South Alabama as a linebacker before transferring to the Colonels in 2022.

The native of Navarre, Florida gained 303 rushing yards and three touchdowns in 2022 and 714 rushing yards and four touchdowns in 2023. In three seasons at Eastern Kentucky, he amassed 2,273 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns.

Carter is a player to keep an eye on for Chicago for top-30 visits.

Here are highlights of Carter, via his YouTube page.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks

Chicago Bears named trade suitor for All-Pro pass rusher Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE