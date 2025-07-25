Surprise Chicago Bears WR balling out at training camp

The Chicago Bears have a rookie wide receiver turning heads at training camp.

It’s not Luther Burden III, as the No. 39 pick in April’s draft has missed the first three practices of training camp for a soft tissue injury that had him out of practice since rookie minicamp in May. Burden was expected to fight for the WR3 job this summer.

The Chicago Bears have a rookie WR turning heads

Undrafted rookie free agent JP Richardson could be making his case for a 53-man roster spot. Per multiple beat reporters, the TCU standout has impressed through the first three days of camp.

“Undrafted free agent wide receiver JP Richardson has put together three solid days of camp,” wrote Courtney Cronin of ESPN. “The TCU product hauled in two catches with the third-team offense on Friday after making a one-handed catch down the sideline on the first day of practice.”

Richardson caught 175 passes for 1,940 yards and 11 touchdowns during his four years in college. He spent two seasons at Oklahoma State before transferring to TCU.

Richardson has yet to work with Caleb Williams

Per Zack Pearson of Bear Report, the six-foot, 180-pound receiver has been a top target of backup quarterback Tyson Bagent. Richardson has yet to show what he can do with Caleb Williams.

“A player I keep finding myself noting in my notebook is undrafted wide receiver JP Richardson,” Pearson wrote. “He’s been getting open frequently and quarterback Tyson Bagent continues to find him on the field. Richardson hasn’t gotten any reps with the first or second team yet, but that could change.”

Richardson will be a player of interest to watch when the Bears play in the preseason. Chicago will host the Miami Dolphins on Aug. 10 to kick off the preseason.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks

Chicago Bears undrafted free agent pushing for roster spot in training camp Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE