Justin Fields had his best game of the season against the New England Patriots on Monday but another aspect of his game continues to be of major concern.

Justin Fields had four fumbles in the game against the Patriots, adding to his season leading total. Justin Fields currently leads the league in fumbles with 11, but by a stroke of sheer luck he has only lost one of those fumbles.

Ball security issues for a running quarterback are a huge red flag and could begin to plague the Bears’ offense if the Bears start to lose fumbles.

The Bears have been lucky but having this many fumbles is a sign of things that could become even more worrisome in the future. As Bears fans learned so painfully with Jay Cutler, Cutler averaged a turnover a game whether it was via interception or fumble.

Cutler was the most productive QB in Bears history but his untimely turnovers consistently hamstrung the Bears from winning games.

Thus far Fields’ fumbles haven’t cost the Bears any games, but it’s a huge red flag that Fields must work to correct. Fields has two solid games in two big upset wins against the 49ers and Patriots, but he hasn’t been productive or consistent enough as a QB to overcome this level of fumbleitis.

As the Bears head into a game against a very fast and athletic defense, Fields is going to have to again be the player that leads the Bears to victory. But he can’t be leading the Bears to back to back upsets if he can’t take care of the football.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE